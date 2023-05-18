Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $145.67

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €145.67 ($158.34) and traded as high as €160.22 ($174.15). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €158.46 ($172.24), with a volume of 505,756 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($172.83) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €195.00 ($211.96) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($156.52) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

