SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $11.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $234.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $229.48 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 127.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also

