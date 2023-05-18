Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,817 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $423.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

