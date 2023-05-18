Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 23.90, a quick ratio of 21.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Savara by 490,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

