Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $12.23

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $11.90. Sasol shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 53,535 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sasol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 37,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sasol by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.