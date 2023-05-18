SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at JMP Securities

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.20.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.32. The stock had a trading volume of 596,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,734. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $137.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,919,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SAP by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

