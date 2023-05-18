SAP (NYSE:SAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAP. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $137.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.72.

Institutional Trading of SAP

SAP Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after buying an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after buying an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.