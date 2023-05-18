SAP (NYSE:SAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAP. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.
NYSE:SAP opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $137.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.72.
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
