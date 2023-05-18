SAP (NYSE:SAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAPGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAP. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

NYSE:SAP opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $137.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after buying an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after buying an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

