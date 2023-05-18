Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,500 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,500 ($18.79) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.78) to GBX 1,200 ($15.03) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.79) to GBX 1,600 ($20.04) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 1,243 ($15.57) to GBX 1,557 ($19.50) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Sanne Group alerts:

Sanne Group Price Performance

SNN remained flat at GBX 921 ($11.54) during trading on Wednesday. 84,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,561. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -204.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 921 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 921. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. Sanne Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 950 ($11.90).

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.