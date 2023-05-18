Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.88

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8819 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Sampo Oyj Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

(Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.