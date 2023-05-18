SALT Price Hits $0.0332 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $10,597.22 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020265 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017864 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,417.60 or 0.99857868 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03250083 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,717.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars.

