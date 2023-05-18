Sagil Capital LLP Invests $961,000 in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Vista Energy comprises about 0.8% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP owned about 0.07% of Vista Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,620,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,032,000 after purchasing an additional 444,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 61,113 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 73.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 942,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,288 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,582,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIST traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 208,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,053. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.11.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $308.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.70 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 30.89%. Analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VIST has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

