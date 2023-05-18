Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 8.2% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.23. 917,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,251. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.