Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $261,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,636,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.40. The company had a trading volume of 159,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,540. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

