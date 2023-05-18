Saga Communications, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Saga Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.

Saga Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.36. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SGA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saga Communications



Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

