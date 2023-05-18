Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RYI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of RYI stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,594,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 395.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.