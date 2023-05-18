Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. 1,167,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

