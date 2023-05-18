Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
CDPYF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CDPYF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.10. 1,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.
