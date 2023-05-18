Royal Bank of Canada Raises Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$23.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVFGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Air Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

