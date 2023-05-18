Royal Bank of Canada Raises Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$23.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Air Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

