Royal Bank of Canada Lowers VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$12.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 240.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FORA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares cut VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of FORA traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,681. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.01. VerticalScope has a twelve month low of C$2.64 and a twelve month high of C$20.50. The firm has a market cap of C$64.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$35,258.78. Corporate insiders own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

