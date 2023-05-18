Royal Bank of Canada Cuts LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target to C$0.60

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s current price.

LSPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$2.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

LifeSpeak Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of LifeSpeak stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.43. 6,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,128. The firm has a market cap of C$21.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. LifeSpeak has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$2.71.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.