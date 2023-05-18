Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,553,227.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,553,227.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,509,880 shares of company stock valued at $132,131,966. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

