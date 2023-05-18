Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,028,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,800 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up about 3.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $188,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 550.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after buying an additional 1,438,968 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,608,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 833,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,025,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 794,069 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $48.48. 42,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,160. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.11%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

