Robert F. Werner Sells 21,559 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 354,748 shares in the company, valued at $425,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Invitae Price Performance
NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 4,143,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,069. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. Invitae’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.
About Invitae
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
