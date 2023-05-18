Robert F. Werner Sells 21,559 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 354,748 shares in the company, valued at $425,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Invitae Price Performance

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 4,143,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,069. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. Invitae’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,331,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,196,000 after purchasing an additional 544,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,463,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 192,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 647,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invitae by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.