RLI (NYSE:RLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

RLI Trading Down 1.7 %

RLI stock opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66. RLI has a 52 week low of $100.96 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

Insider Activity

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that RLI will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,503,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RLI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

