Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Sells 803 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 352,121 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

