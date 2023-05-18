Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.20. 59,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,681. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

