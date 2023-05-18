Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Purchases Shares of 3,166 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,422,000 after buying an additional 168,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,697 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,183 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.57. 500,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,577. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.