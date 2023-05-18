Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New $80,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,565,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $23,791,597. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG traded up $19.97 on Thursday, hitting $2,081.98. The stock had a trading volume of 91,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,688. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,085.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,797.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,614.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

