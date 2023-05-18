Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Invests $3.77 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

