Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Invests $115,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 805 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 612,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Quanta Services by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 663,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,557,000 after purchasing an additional 290,566 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Quanta Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quanta Services Stock Performance

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.59. 274,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

