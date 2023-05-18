Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1,760.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $386.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.23. The stock has a market cap of $366.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

