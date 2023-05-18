Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $17.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,616 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $237,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $99,451,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16,381.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,405,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,660,000 after buying an additional 1,397,372 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $68.54. 12,400,576 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.