Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,295,505 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $437.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,108. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $445.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

