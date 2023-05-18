Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires Shares of 308 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.89. 384,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

