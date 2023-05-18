Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Shares Gap Up to $51.85

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.85, but opened at $53.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 412,311 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Insider Transactions at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

In related news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

