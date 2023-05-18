Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $10,779.46 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00026922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020290 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,382.18 or 1.00006699 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

