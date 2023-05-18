Ripio Credit Network Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $10,818.61 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

