Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.45

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.45 and traded as high as C$44.53. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$44.31, with a volume of 81,472 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.01. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of C$403.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$376.90 million. Analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.5396916 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

