RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.50.

NYSE RH traded up $4.38 on Wednesday, reaching $262.97. 369,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,962. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $351.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.08.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

