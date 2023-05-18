Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.75. Revolve Group shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 154,773 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Revolve Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 204,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 92,660 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Featured Articles

