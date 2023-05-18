Reviewing Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Squarespace and Cloudflare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 9 5 0 2.36 Cloudflare 1 10 11 0 2.45

Squarespace presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. Cloudflare has a consensus target price of $61.04, suggesting a potential upside of 12.62%. Given Cloudflare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than Squarespace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace -17.73% -36.56% 7.71% Cloudflare -18.05% -25.10% -6.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Squarespace and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.9% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of Squarespace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Cloudflare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Squarespace and Cloudflare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $866.97 million 4.41 -$252.22 million ($1.20) -23.57 Cloudflare $975.24 million 18.45 -$193.38 million ($0.59) -91.86

Cloudflare has higher revenue and earnings than Squarespace. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Squarespace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Squarespace has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudflare has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cloudflare beats Squarespace on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery and intelligent routing, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, online, and virtual waiting room solutions. Further, the company offers Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to its network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it provides developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, analytics, and data localization management; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

