Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
RVP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,282. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 2.15.
About Retractable Technologies
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.