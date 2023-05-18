Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

RVP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,282. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 2.15.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

