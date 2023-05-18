Resolute Advisors LLC Sells 4,370 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Resolute Advisors LLC lowered its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3,620.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,401. The stock has a market cap of $524.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

