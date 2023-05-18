Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC):

5/11/2023 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $124.00.

5/3/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $124.00.

5/2/2023 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2023 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $153.00.

4/5/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

3/28/2023 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $137.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $110.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.46. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

