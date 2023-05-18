Research Analysts Set Expectations for AmerisourceBergen Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for AmerisourceBergen’s current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s FY2023 earnings at $11.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

NYSE:ABC opened at $174.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.62. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $175.35.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9,506.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47,533 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 94,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

