Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Southern Copper (SCCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO):
- 5/9/2023 – Southern Copper was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.
- 5/9/2023 – Southern Copper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/3/2023 – Southern Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00.
- 5/1/2023 – Southern Copper was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/21/2023 – Southern Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2023 – Southern Copper was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Southern Copper Price Performance
Shares of SCCO stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,579. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14.
Southern Copper Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 115.94%.
Insider Transactions at Southern Copper
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Copper (SCCO)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.