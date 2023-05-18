Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Southern Copper (SCCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO):

5/9/2023 – Southern Copper was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

5/9/2023 – Southern Copper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2023 – Southern Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00.

5/1/2023 – Southern Copper was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/21/2023 – Southern Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Southern Copper was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,579. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,900. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

