Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $87.84 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $87.84 million and $618,601.66 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00026292 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018212 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,607.71 or 1.00052661 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08955537 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $643,350.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

