Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.96

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and traded as low as $14.31. Repsol shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 151,308 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. Equities analysts expect that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

