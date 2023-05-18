Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of REPYY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. Repsol had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

