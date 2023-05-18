Renette Youssef Sells 7,889 Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) CMO Renette Youssef sold 7,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,673.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,151.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Velo3D stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Velo3D, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $332.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.82.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 41.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

